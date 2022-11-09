In this newscast:
- A weather watch from the National Weather Service,
- Juneau’s local election results,
- KTOO Community Reporting Fellow Chen Chen talks about what ICWA means to Alaska,
- How the elections for Alaska Governor, US Senate, and US House are shaping up as votes are counted
