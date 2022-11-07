Newscast – Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

In this newscast:
- Jennifer Pemberton explains KTOO’s efforts to inform voters this election year,
- A new transit center opened in Juneau Monday morning,
- Trappers will have 30 days to harvest wolves on Prince of Wales Island,
- The Western Artic Caribou herd is continuing a long term population slide
