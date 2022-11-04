In this newscast:
- Alaska Beacon’s James Brooks tells Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove about Alaska Legislature seats that are up for election this year,
- Some want to change the way the state appoints judges through a Constitutional Convention, Kavitha George explains why
