Remembering Sol Neely, former UAS professor and social justice advocate

Juneau community members shared dismay after learning that Dr. Sol Neely died earlier this week.

According to his father George, Neely died Sunday while solo backpacking near Manastash Ridge in Washington. He was 49.

“He died doing what he loved to do,” George Neely said.

Neely moved to Washington in 2020 with his family after spending more than a decade in Juneau teaching English at the University of Alaska Southeast.

During his time in Juneau, Neely established himself as a devoted educator and community advocate for criminal justice reform. He worked with the Juneau Police Department to improve community relations and with the Juneau Reentry Coalition.

“He’s such a strong advocate for people that needed advocacy,” George said. “He was always for the underdog.”

He founded the Flying University, a higher education program inside Lemon Creek Correctional Center. For seven years, he brought UAS students into the facility for collaborative study with incarcerated pupils. Educators and students shared their experiences in the program in a KTOO documentary in 2016.

“I can’t exaggerate what the flying University did, and the role and the impact it had on our community,” Neely said during a 2020 interview.

He called that impact “community alchemy” – the benefits were not only felt by students on the inside, but volunteers who gained a better understanding of the experiences of incarcerated people by being involved. Some of the program’s alumni went on to enroll at UAS or other schools after leaving Lemon Creek.

“Folks are getting out of the prison, they’re coming to UAS, they’re creating a peer support network, they’re working with supportive faculty, staff, and administration,” he said. “They’re learning how to advocate for themselves in the Capitol building. They’re learning how to tell their story.”

Understanding one’s personal story was important to Neely, who reconnected with his Cherokee identity as an adult, becoming an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and a dedicated scholar of Indigenous studies.

He was also a devoted husband and father.

“He was such a family man,” George Neely said. “He loved his family. He loved being a husband and he loved being a father.”

In 2019, Neely, his father and his daughter, Mila, traveled the Trail of Tears from Georgia to Oklahoma to better understand the horrific journey members of the Cherokee Nation were forced to endure due to forced removal from their ancestral lands by the U.S. government in the mid-1800s. The three of them recounted that experience during a lecture at UAS later that year.

After leaving Juneau, Neely became an associate professor of English at Heritage University on the Yakama Reservation in Toppenish, Washington.

George Neely said the family is going to the Heritage campus Wednesday for a memorial remembrance. A tent has been set up there where staff and students can share memories of Neely.

Friends and family say they’re also planning a memorial service for Neely in Juneau sometime next month. Those details will be shared as plans are solidified.

We invite you to share your memories of Sol Neely with us. We’ll publish your comments as they come in.