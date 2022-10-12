KTOO

A graphic that shows KTOO employees and volunteer producers working behind the scenes. The graphic reads news with facts. Reporting with impact. stories with inspiration.

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau writer Christy NaMee Eriksen covered Fat Bear Week this year,
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined a prestigious roster of people to receive the William Paul, Sr. Award,
  • The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is holding two days of virtual workshops for early Dena’ina language learners
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications