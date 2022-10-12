Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

In this newscast:
- Juneau writer Christy NaMee Eriksen covered Fat Bear Week this year,
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined a prestigious roster of people to receive the William Paul, Sr. Award,
- The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is holding two days of virtual workshops for early Dena’ina language learners
