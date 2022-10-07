Newscast – Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

In this newscast:
- A community coalition in Petersburg held a forum about child care shortages in town and why the shortage is a problem for the whole community,
- Wildlife officials in Metlakatla continue to trap record-setting numbers of the invasive crab species that threaten local subsistence food sources and fish habitat
