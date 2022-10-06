Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

In this newscast:
- “Alaska Daily” premiers tonight and KTOO’s Rhonda McBride talked with two Alaska Native writers, who have worked on the show,
- Bristol Bay’s record sockeye run shows big disparities in who gets to fish, and how the state’s limited entry system has affected the communities closest to the runs
