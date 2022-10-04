Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

In this newscast:
- Representatives from the Alaska Friends Conference – or Quakers – read a formal apology on Friday for a school and orphanage that the church opened in the late 1800s,
- There is a growing amount of opposition on Prince of Wales Island for a proposed timber sale of 300 acres near the town of Whale Pass,
- Kodiak’s fisheries debates kicked off last night with two challengers in the governor’s race, Les Gara and Bill Walker, but current Governor Mike Dunleavy did not attend Monday’s debate,
- Students in the Anchorage School District will have bus service on a rotating basis until further notice, due to a driver shortage