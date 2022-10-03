KTOO

A graphic that shows KTOO employees and volunteer producers working behind the scenes. The graphic reads news with facts. Reporting with impact. stories with inspiration.

Southwest | Wildlife

Get ready for Fat Bear Week

by

Otis, last year’s Fat Bear Week champion, photographed on Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by C. Spencer/National Park Service)

The highly anticipated annual celebration of Katmai National Park’s most rotund bears kicks off this week. Fat Bear Week returns Wednesday with a tournament to decide the Katmai brown bear that best exemplifies “fatness.” The competition began in 2014 and has grown into a national phenomenon.

As some of the world’s largest brown bears bulk up for the winter, the tournament gives voters a chance to celebrate the success of Katmai’s bears as they prepare for hibernation. The competition is also meant to highlight the large sockeye salmon runs of Bristol Bay.

Last year, an older bear named Otis took the crown for the fourth time. Around 800,000 people voted in Fat Bear Week 2021.

The competition is arranged as a single-elimination tournament, where the public can vote in one-on-one fat bear matchups each day until one is crowned champion.

The brown bears up for this year’s title will be revealed in a live stream on Monday at 3 p.m.

The warm-up competition, called Fat Bear Junior, is going on right now. A two-year-old cub called 909’s yearling is up against a litter of three cubs that were born last winter. The winning cub will compete against the adult fat bears next week.

You can visit www.fatbearweek.org to vote.

KDLL - Kenai

KDLL is our partner station in Kenai. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

A black wolf carrying what's left of a sea otter in its mouth

Southeast Alaska wolves eat over 60 prey species, study finds — including sea otter

A study – now in its eighth year – has found a remarkably diverse diet among the region’s wolf population. 

Juneau has a dumpster-tipping bear

A bear near the airport keeps flipping dumpsters to get trash.

A crab with a green and brown shell on some rocks

Metlakatla residents and partners trying to eject invasive crabs from their first Alaska beachhead

The first discovery of destructive European green crabs at Annette Island is spurring action to prevent damage to Southeast Alaska’s natural marine ecosystem.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications