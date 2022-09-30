Orange Shirt Day starts with a morning wave in Juneau

Friday is Orange Shirt Day, a day to draw awareness to the history of Indian Boarding Schools in the U.S. and Canada.

Events are being held across both countries. In Juneau, the day started off with dozens of people drumming and holding banners along Egan Drive as residents commuted into town.

Cars honked their support as they drove by in the rain, while the gathered supporters, wearing orange, cheered and waved.

Bambi and Jessica Kinville-James were there, with the drumming group Litseeni Sháa, or “strong women.”

Orange Shirt Day is personal for them, they said.

“We have five kids. They get to stay home, they get to be with us forever,” Bambi said. “And they’re safe. We’re not going to be finding them in the ground somewhere else, or sent off to a different adoption agency just because the state didn’t want to deal with them.”

Jessica said it’s important that their kids have the connections to their culture that were severed in the boarding school era.

“And they’re not going to be ripped away from us and told that they can’t know their language, they can’t know their songs, they can’t do what we do as Lingít people, as Indigenous people,” Jessica said.

Jamiann S’eiltin Hasselquist, with the Alaska Native Sisterhood, has organized many Orange Shirt Day events for Juneau.

She said days like this matter because even though the boarding school era is over, Indigenous children are still being taken from their families through the foster system and adoption, which she says a continuation of that system.

“And when we understand that system, then we can find the right tools to sort of undo some of those things,” she said.

“On Friday evening, there will be a gathering at Sayéik Gastineau School, a few blocks from the site of the former Douglas Island Friends Mission School. That building is now the Juneau Montessori School. Representatives from the Alaska Quakers, who operated that school, will be coming from Anchorage and reading a formal apology.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect location for the site of the former Douglas Island Friends Mission School.