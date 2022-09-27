KTOO

Inside KTOO

Remembering Jeremy Hsieh’s 13 years with KTOO

by

Jeremy Hsieh portrait
KTOO’s Jeremy Hsieh jumps for a portrait in Overstreet Park in Juneau in 2019. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Tuesday, Sept. 27, is Jeremy Hsieh’s last day with KTOO.

The first time Juneau heard Jeremy on the radio was Christmas Eve in 2009, with a story about how you couldn’t get Chinese food in Juneau on Christmas. He even called the Japanese and Thai restaurants in town. 

In 2013, he covered professional jump roper Peter Nestler…extensively

He coined the phrase “fecal cliff”or thought he did

City and Borough of Juneau wastewater engineer Lori Sowa discusses wastewater treatment with KTOO reporter Jeremy Hsieh during a tour of the Juneau-Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 18, 2021. (Photo by Andrés Camacho/KTOO)
City and Borough of Juneau wastewater engineer Lori Sowa discusses wastewater treatment with KTOO reporter Jeremy Hsieh during a tour of the Juneau-Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant on March 18, 2021. (Photo by Andrés Camacho/KTOO)

Then there’s a simple story from 2013 called “A bear walks into a bar.”

And who can forget the world’s smallest Costco?

Jeremy wore a lot of hats at KTOO. He was a reporter, an editor, a producer. He started freelancing for KTOO in 2009 after getting laid off from the Juneau Empire. In 2011, he started producing Gavel Alaska. He joined the news team in 2013.

His interest in government is a thread that runs through his career here.

Over the last 10 years he reported nearly 1,000 stories for KTOO. That’s 10 years of referendums, of assembly meetings, of gubernatorial candidates. Stories about sewage, about infrastructure spending and property taxes, about Mendenhall River floods, about garbage bears and drug busts. 

Jeremy is moving to Anchorage next month and will report for Alaska Public Media, so you’ll still hear him on the radio. We can all expect to get to know the sewage situation in Alaska’s largest city soon.

Jennifer Pemberton

Managing Editor, KTOO

I bring stories from the community into the KTOO newsroom so that all of our reporting matters. I want to hear my community’s struggles and its wins reflected in our coverage. Does our reporting reflect your experience in Juneau?

