Remembering Jeremy Hsieh’s 13 years with KTOO

Tuesday, Sept. 27, is Jeremy Hsieh’s last day with KTOO.

The first time Juneau heard Jeremy on the radio was Christmas Eve in 2009, with a story about how you couldn’t get Chinese food in Juneau on Christmas. He even called the Japanese and Thai restaurants in town.

In 2013, he covered professional jump roper Peter Nestler…extensively.

He coined the phrase “fecal cliff” — or thought he did.

Then there’s a simple story from 2013 called “A bear walks into a bar.”

And who can forget the world’s smallest Costco?



Jeremy wore a lot of hats at KTOO. He was a reporter, an editor, a producer. He started freelancing for KTOO in 2009 after getting laid off from the Juneau Empire. In 2011, he started producing Gavel Alaska. He joined the news team in 2013.

His interest in government is a thread that runs through his career here.

Over the last 10 years he reported nearly 1,000 stories for KTOO. That’s 10 years of referendums, of assembly meetings, of gubernatorial candidates. Stories about sewage, about infrastructure spending and property taxes, about Mendenhall River floods, about garbage bears and drug busts.

Jeremy is moving to Anchorage next month and will report for Alaska Public Media, so you’ll still hear him on the radio. We can all expect to get to know the sewage situation in Alaska’s largest city soon.