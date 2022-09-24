Watch: What you need to know about the constitutional convention question

KTOO

This November, Alaskans will decide whether to revamp the state’s constitution. The once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question is usually voted down by a wide margin. But this year, questions about the permanent fund dividend, Alaska’s fiscal woes, and abortion access have some saying now is the time to vote yes, while others say the document continues to serve the state well. For Alaska Public Media, reporter Erin McKinstry explains.

