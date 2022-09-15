KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Police: Changing seasons means changing road conditions.

Air date: Thursday, September 15, 2022 — LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up. 

Guests: Lt. Krag Cambell, Juneau Police Department.
As the days grow darker, colder and wetter, so does the danger on Juneau Roads.  And while it’s hard to switch to the winter driving mode,  Lt. Krag Campbell with the Juneau Police Department says there are some ways to prepare.

 

