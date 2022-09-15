Storm of the decade forecast for Bering Strait region

The National Weather Service is forecasting coastal flooding in Nome and across Western Alaska this weekend, with potential storm surge reaching up to 14 feet above normal levels. If this multi-day fall storm hits Western Alaska as predicted, storm surge would reach levels rarely seen over the last 50 years.

Based on the latest forecast from the NWS office in Fairbanks, released at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14, significant storm surge and high wind will affect the coast of Western Alaska from Point Hope south to Hooper Bay starting tomorrow.

⚠️ A very significant storm is anticipated for western Alaska Friday into Sunday. Prepare for significant coastal flooding (potentially the highest values in over a decade) and strong winds. Visit https://t.co/wWyHaEriQB for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/9Az2iOVWBn — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) September 14, 2022

NWS currently estimates water levels will rise between eight and 12 feet above normal high tides in the Nome area, with the likelihood of the Council Road being completely covered in water.

The storm could be just as damaging as the November, 2011 Bering Sea superstorm and have similar coastal flood impacts, according to NWS. The City of Nome announced on social media that the residents in Belmont Point area should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Climatologist Rick Thoman with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks told KNOM via email that the latest information suggests Nome will see some of the highest ocean levels ever recorded since the local sea wall was constructed. Nome’s seawall was completed in June of 1951, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but updated to something similar to its current form in the mid-1970s.

Ex-typhoon Merbok a 952mb center on top of Gambell Saturday 4am AKDT. Hundreds of miles of gale force or higher fetch across the Bering Sea into Norton Sound. This is very serious: in some communities there's potential for the worst coastal flooding in 50 years. #akwx @knomradio pic.twitter.com/S956VCbCJE — Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) September 15, 2022

Thoman said that the timing of tides and the highest storm surges will determine where coastal flooding will be the most severe.

“Coastal flooding is certain this weekend, the only question is how bad,” he said.

Even the UAF research vessel Sikuliaq, which was docked in Nome the afternoon of Sept. 14, left town and headed north ahead of schedule to avoid the worst of the storm.