On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, travel back in time to Alaska’s Territorial Days – a time when mental illness was considered a crime in Alaska, when adults and children were convicted of insanity and sent to Morningside Hospital in Portland. Some disappeared forever. Families never knew what happened to their loved ones.

When Niesje Steinkruger retired from her job as a Superior Court judge in Fairbanks, she set out to solve this mystery.

On Thursday’s program, Steinkruger talks about the Lost Alaskans project — how she and other volunteer researchers mined the archives at the State Library in Juneau to find answers, in hopes of bringing peace to the families of the Lost Alaskans.

