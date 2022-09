The theme for this year’s gathering is “A Time for Peace.” One day of the gathering is devoted to the Native boarding school experience, led by Jim LaBelle, a boarding school survivor from Wrangell. LaBelle is currently vice president of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition working to address boarding school trauma. LaBelle and other conference organizers believe peace and healing come from knowing the truth about the past and reclaiming cultural knowledge.

Air date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022