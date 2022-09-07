The Sharing Our Knowledge Conference gets underway this week in Wrangell – a gathering that explores the culture, history and languages of Lingít, Haida and Tsimshian tribes and clans.

The first symposium was held almost 30 years ago in Haines, the brainchild of the late Andrew Hope III, who envisioned an exchange of information between tribes, clans, researchers and anyone interested in preserving Alaska Native languages and culture, as well as that of their Canadian relatives.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at some of the history of the Sharing our Knowledge Conference – as well as a preview of this year’s seminars, built around the theme, “A Time for Peace.”

Here’s a link to the agenda: https://www.sharingourknowledge.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/SOK-Wrangell-2022-Agenda.pdf

Here’s the link for the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5JmUC9niijjyB41g-siaQShVH4z4MmsK

