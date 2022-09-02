Heading into Alaska’s special election for U.S. House, there were so many unknowns. Would voters, who ranked Republican Nick Begich as their first choice, cross party lines for their second choice candidate – or would those votes go to fellow Republican, Sarah Palin? And how many voters would choose not to select a second choice?

That question was answered on Wednesday: Mary Peltola, though a Democrat, got enough second choice votes to maintain her lead – and now heads to Washington D.C. to serve out the remaining four months of the late Congressman Don Young’s term.

On Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, two political scientists weigh-in on how this new system of voting has worked so far — as well as two lawmakers who served with Peltola in the state legislature.

On this program:

Benjamin Reilly, professor of political science and international relations at the University of Western Australia. He is now headquartered at the East West Center in Hawaii, a political policy think tank.

Glenn Wright, assistant professor of political science at the University of Alaska Southeast. Wright also oversees the university’s legislative intern program.

Beth Kerttula, a Democrat, who is a former House Minority leader. She later served in the Obama administration as director of the National Ocean Council Office.

Andrew Halcro, a Republican, a former state representative. Halcro also ran for Governor as in independent candidate in 2006. He was defeated by Sarah Palin. Currently he hosts With All Due Respect, a podcast featured on the Anchorage Daily News website.

