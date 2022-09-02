Listen to the interview: Alaska U.S. House Special Election — Looking back, looking ahead. Will Mary Peltola hold on to her House seat?

Guests: Political Scientists: Benjamin Reilly, University of Western Australia. Glenn Wright, University of Alaska Southeast. Lawmakers who served with Mary Peltola in the US House: Beth Kerttula and Andrew Halcro.
In this episode of Juneau Afternoon, hosted by KTOO’s Rhonda McBride, some post-special election analysis. A look at how Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system worked to send Democrat Mary Peltola to Washington D.C. to fill out the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term. Also a look ahead at the next inning of the political season, the general election, when Peltola again faces Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, in a final showdown to decide who will represent Alaska in Congress for a full two-year term. Some veteran political observers weigh in on ranked choice voting and discuss some of Peltola’s early legislative history.
In this episode of Juneau Afternoon, hosted by KTOO’s Rhonda McBride, some post-special election analysis. A look at how Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system worked to send Democrat Mary Peltola to Washington D.C. to fill out the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term. Also a look ahead at the next inning of the political season, the general election, when Peltola again faces Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, in a final showdown to decide who will represent Alaska in Congress for a full two-year term. Some veteran political observers weigh in on ranked choice voting and discuss some of Peltola’s early legislative history.