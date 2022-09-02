Listen to the interview: Alaska U.S. House Special Election — Looking back, looking ahead. Will Mary Peltola hold on to her House seat?

In this episode of Juneau Afternoon, hosted by KTOO’s Rhonda McBride, some post-special election analysis. A look at how Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system worked to send Democrat Mary Peltola to Washington D.C. to fill out the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term. Also a look ahead at the next inning of the political season, the general election, when Peltola again faces Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, in a final showdown to decide who will represent Alaska in Congress for a full two-year term. Some veteran political observers weigh in on ranked choice voting and discuss some of Peltola’s early legislative history.

Air date: Thursday, September 1, 2022