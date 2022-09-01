KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

NAMI Juneau: Suicide awareness, prevention and recovery through embracing life.

Air date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 — Juneau Family Birth Center Labor Day weekend fun run. Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary. JAHC: First Friday round-up.

Guests: From NAMI Juneau: Aaron Surma, Executive Director. Tina DeAsis-Samaniego, program coordinator for the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition.
From bonfires to healing canoe journeys, a number of groups have come together to make “Suicide Prevention Awareness and Recovery Month” a time that’s filled with life-affirming experiences.

 

Air date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications