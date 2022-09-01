Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary with Polaroid moments.

Guests: From Kindred Post: Christy NaMee Eriksen, owner. Kendra Herget, store manager. Rebecca Hsieh, Fiber Artist.
It’s hard to believe that Kindred Post was born only eight years ago. Since then, this combination gift shop and Post Office has become a fixture in downtown Juneau, as well as a space for the community to come together through the arts. This week’s First Friday will celebrate both the arts and Kindred Post’s anniversary with some store traditions that include a floral theme, tiny cupcakes and souvenir Polaroid photos taken on a backdrop of flowers crocheted by Rebecca Hsieh.
Air date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Family Birth Center Labor Day weekend fun run. Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary. JAHC: First Friday round-up.
- Part 1: Juneau Family Birth Center as an alternative birthing option.
- Part 2: NAMI Juneau: Suicide awareness, prevention and recovery through embracing life.
- Part 3: JAHC: First Friday Round-Up