KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary with Polaroid moments.

Air date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 — Juneau Family Birth Center Labor Day weekend fun run. Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary. JAHC: First Friday round-up.

Guests: From Kindred Post: Christy NaMee Eriksen, owner. Kendra Herget, store manager. Rebecca Hsieh, Fiber Artist.
It’s hard to believe that Kindred Post was born only eight years ago. Since then, this combination gift shop and Post Office has become a fixture in downtown Juneau, as well as a space for the community to come together through the arts.  This week’s First Friday will celebrate both the arts and Kindred Post’s anniversary with some store traditions that include a floral theme, tiny cupcakes and souvenir Polaroid photos taken on a backdrop of flowers crocheted by Rebecca Hsieh.

 

Air date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications