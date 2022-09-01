KTOO

JAHC: First Friday Round-Up

Air date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 — Juneau Family Birth Center Labor Day weekend fun run. Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary. JAHC: First Friday round-up.

Guests: Kathleen Harper, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
This is your First Friday early warning radar, courtesy of Kathleen Harper with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. She’s the house manager for Centennial Hall, but also joins us once a month to tell us what’s on the calendar for First Friday.

