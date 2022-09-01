Labor Day weekend is literally about labor for the Juneau Family Birth Center, which holds an annual fun run and walk to celebrate mothers in labor.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at this network of support. How proceeds from this Saturday’s event helps pregnant moms, who don’t have enough insurance to pay for care from a midwife.

Also today:

From recovery walks to healing journeys in a canoe, ways to prevent suicide.

Kindred Post celebrates its 8 th anniversary with polaroid picture taking.

anniversary with polaroid picture taking. Garden Talk takes you out to the Jensen Olson Arboretum for a look at late blooming perennials.

