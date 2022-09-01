Labor Day weekend is literally about labor for the Juneau Family Birth Center, which holds an annual fun run and walk to celebrate mothers in labor.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at this network of support. How proceeds from this Saturday’s event helps pregnant moms, who don’t have enough insurance to pay for care from a midwife.
Also today:
- From recovery walks to healing journeys in a canoe, ways to prevent suicide.
- Kindred Post celebrates its 8th anniversary with polaroid picture taking.
- Garden Talk takes you out to the Jensen Olson Arboretum for a look at late blooming perennials.
Sheli DeLaney hosts today's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.
Part 1: Juneau Family Birth Center as an alternative birthing option.
Juneau Family Birth Center is a non-profit that serves women through their entire pregnancy. Before the center opened, midwives would go into homes to deliver babies, but today they work out of a center staffed with midwives and other caregivers and care. The center is a non-profit and depends on fundraisers like this weekend’s fun run to provide services.
Part 2: NAMI Juneau: Suicide awareness, prevention and recovery through embracing life.
From bonfires to healing canoe journeys, a number of groups have come together to make “Suicide Prevention Awareness and Recovery Month” a time that’s filled with life-affirming experiences.
Part 3: Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary with Polaroid moments.
It’s hard to believe that Kindred Post was born only eight years ago. Since then, this combination gift shop and Post Office has become a fixture in downtown Juneau, as well as a space for the community to come together through the arts. This week’s First Friday will celebrate both the arts and Kindred Post’s anniversary with some store traditions that include a floral theme, tiny cupcakes and souvenir Polaroid photos taken on a backdrop of flowers crocheted by Rebecca Hsieh.
Part 4: JAHC: First Friday Round-Up
This is your First Friday early warning radar, courtesy of Kathleen Harper with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. She’s the house manager for Centennial Hall, but also joins us once a month to tell us what’s on the calendar for First Friday.