Juneau Family Birth Center as an alternative birthing option.

Guests: From the Juneau Family Birth Center: Jetta Whittaker, board chair. Madi Grimes, Executive/Clinical Director and midwife.
Juneau Family Birth Center is a non-profit that serves women through their entire pregnancy. Before the center opened, midwives would go into homes to deliver babies, but today they work out of a center staffed with midwives and other caregivers and care. The center is a non-profit and depends on fundraisers like this weekend’s fun run to provide services.
Air date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Family Birth Center Labor Day weekend fun run. Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary. JAHC: First Friday round-up.
- Part 1: NAMI Juneau: Suicide awareness, prevention and recovery through embracing life.
- Part 2: Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary with Polaroid moments.
- Part 3: JAHC: First Friday Round-Up