Juneau Family Birth Center as an alternative birthing option.

Juneau Family Birth Center Labor Day weekend fun run. Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary. JAHC: First Friday round-up.

Guests: From the Juneau Family Birth Center: Jetta Whittaker, board chair. Madi Grimes, Executive/Clinical Director and midwife.
Juneau Family Birth Center is a non-profit that serves women through their entire pregnancy. Before the center opened, midwives would go into homes to deliver babies, but today they work out of a center staffed with midwives and other caregivers and care. The center is a non-profit and depends on fundraisers like this weekend’s fun run to provide services.

 

Air date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

