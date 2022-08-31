Mary Peltola will be the first Alaska Native person in Congress

Democrat Mary Peltota has won election to the U.S. House to fill the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term in office. She will be the first Alaska Native person ever elected to Congress.

The unofficial results of Alaska’s first ranked choice election were announced Wednesday afternoon on a livestream from the Division of Elections office in Juneau.

Peltola, who represented Bethel in the state House for a decade, was ahead of former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin by almost 9 percentage points when only first choice ballots were counted. She held that lead as second-choice votes were tallied Wednesday.

Republican candidate Nick Begich finished third and was eliminated. Just over half of his voters marked Palin as their second choice, but it was not enough to close the gap. Peltola won with 51.5% of the vote to Palin’s 48.5%.

29% of Begich voters selected Peltola as their second choice. 21% of his voters did not mark a second choice candidate.

The vote will be certified on Friday. Peltola will likely be sworn in the week of Sept. 12, when the House reconvenes after its summer recess. The Speaker of the House could also call a special session just to swear Peltola in early.

Peltola will be in office until at least January, when the term ends. Meanwhile, she, Palin and Begich are campaigning for the next full term, which will be on the November ballot.

