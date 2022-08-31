Hollis Kitchin captures land, sky and ocean in vivid watercolors, with brushstrokes that create dreamy, almost surreal landscapes.
On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon today, a look at Kitchin’s latest exhibition, set to open this Friday at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.
Also today: Chandre Szafran talks with Jerrick Hope-Lang about the Point House restoration project in Sitka.
Part 1: Selling bras and painting watercolors: Hollis Kitchin does both.
Hollis Kitchin calls her latest collection of watercolors, “Dreamscapes,” inspired by the surreal dreams she had while she was pregnant. In this interview with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride, Kitchin also talks about juggling art, the recent birth of her son and being owner of “Busting Out Boutique,” a store in downtown Juneau that sells lingerie and maternity wear.
Part 2: Return to Point House land in Sitka key to revitalizing Lingít clan culture.
It’s called Point House, a small plot of land in Sheet’ka Kwaan, known today as Sitka. It’s where the Kiks.ádi clan house once stood, facing out towards the water.
Somehow over the years, the Kiks.ádi lost legal rights to their land, which is now finally being returned to the people of the Point House.
Jerrick Hope-Lang has gained title to the land and has become one of its stewards, with hopes of rebuilding Point House. But he says the clan house, whether it’s on the property or not — exists outside of space and time — and will always hold great cultural significance. The property has recently been used as a gathering place for the Herring Protector’s annual Yaaw Koo.eex’, an annual ceremony to honor herring as a sacred fish.
On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KXLL’s Chandre Szafran talked with Hope-Lang about how this effort to put Indigenous land back into Indigenous hands is part of a larger, national LANDBACK movement.
