Hollis Kitchin captures land, sky and ocean in vivid watercolors, with brushstrokes that create dreamy, almost surreal landscapes.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon today, a look at Kitchin’s latest exhibition, set to open this Friday at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

Also today: Chandre Szafran talks with Jerrick Hope-Lang about the Point House restoration project in Sitka.

You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.