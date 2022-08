Hollis Kitchin calls her latest collection of watercolors, “Dreamscapes,” inspired by the surreal dreams she had while she was pregnant. In this interview with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride, Kitchin also talks juggling art, the recent birth of her son and being owner of “Busting Out Boutique,” a store in downtown Juneau that sells lingerie and maternity wear.

Air date: Tuesday, August 30, 2022