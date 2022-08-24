KTOO

Education | NPR News | University of Alaska

Biden is canceling up to $10K in student loans, $20K for Pell Grant recipients

by

""
More than two years ago, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged to cancel at least $10,000 in federal student loans. The pledge has followed his administration ever since. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, President Biden announced a sweeping effort to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients, and up to $10,000 for other qualifying borrowers. Biden also extended the federal student loan payment pause through Dec. 31.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden said in a tweet on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement, “Today, we’re delivering targeted relief that will help ensure borrowers are not placed in a worse position financially because of the pandemic, and restore trust in a system that should be creating opportunity, not a debt trap.”

To qualify for the $10,000 forgiveness, individual borrowers must earn less than $125,000 a year, or less than $250,000 a year for couples.To qualify for the $20,000 forgiveness, borrowers must meet those income requirements and must have received a Pell Grant in college. Pell Grants are designed to help low-income students pay for higher education. About a third of undergraduate federal student loan borrowers receive Pell Grants every year.

About 43 million borrowers will benefit, and 20 million will have their debt completely canceled, according to a senior administration official.

The Education Department said it will announce further details on how borrowers can claim this relief in the weeks ahead.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Read next

University of Alaska faculty union hopes to end a year of contract negotiations

University of Alaska faculty members returned to work earlier this week and are back on contract, though which contract is in dispute.

""

Anchorage parents scramble to arrange carpools amid school bus cancellations

Under the current plan, students will have bus service only one-third of the time.

New guides aim to help transgender youth navigate school in Juneau

Transgender youth face challenges in school that most students don’t — like finding a gender-neutral bathroom or asking to be called by a different name.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications