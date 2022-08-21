The spirit behind AWARE’S Women of Distinction.

Guests: Mandy Cole, Executive Director of AWARE.
The deadline to nominate candidates for AWARE’s 2023 Women of Distinction is Friday, September 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.
The final selections are based on on the following criteria:
- Demonstrated Commitment: Candidate has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life for women and children in Juneau.
- Integrity, Dedication, Motivation: Candidate has demonstrated qualities of integrity, dedication, motivation and leadership in the community.
- Willingness to Share Skills & Knowledge: Candidate has demonstrated the willingness to share her skills and knowledge.
- Role Model: Candidate has demonstrated qualities of a role model.
- Supports Diversity: Candidate’s work has represented and/or supported diverse groups within our community.