The spirit behind AWARE’S Women of Distinction.

The deadline to nominate candidates for AWARE’s 2023 Women of Distinction is Friday, September 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

The final selections are based on on the following criteria:

Demonstrated Commitment: Candidate has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life for women and children in Juneau.

Integrity, Dedication, Motivation: Candidate has demonstrated qualities of integrity, dedication, motivation and leadership in the community.

Willingness to Share Skills & Knowledge: Candidate has demonstrated the willingness to share her skills and knowledge.

Role Model: Candidate has demonstrated qualities of a role model.

Supports Diversity: Candidate’s work has represented and/or supported diverse groups within our community.

