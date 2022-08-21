KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

The spirit behind AWARE’S Women of Distinction.

Air date: Friday, August 19, 2022 — AWARE seeks nominations for its Women of Distinction awards. Juneau Jazz and Classics fall line-up. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights golden eagles. 

Guests: Mandy Cole, Executive Director of AWARE.
 

The deadline to nominate candidates for AWARE’s 2023 Women of Distinction is  Friday, September 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

The final selections are based on on the following criteria:

  • Demonstrated Commitment: Candidate has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life for women and children in Juneau.
  • Integrity, Dedication, Motivation: Candidate has demonstrated qualities of integrity, dedication, motivation and leadership in the community.
  • Willingness to Share Skills & Knowledge: Candidate has demonstrated the willingness to share her skills and knowledge.
  • Role Model: Candidate has demonstrated qualities of a role model.
  • Supports Diversity: Candidate’s work has represented and/or supported diverse groups within our community.

