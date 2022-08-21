For a quarter of a century, AWARE’s Women of Distinction awards have read like a who’s who of Juneau – a list of women who have made the community a better place through their extraordinary talents and spirit of giving.
Do you have someone in mind for 2023’s honorees? On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at what it takes to be a part of this exclusive club of women – and how to nominate someone you believe is worthy of recognition.
Also on this program:
- A preview of Juneau Jazz and Classics fall concert series.
- And golden eagles… spotted on ridge tops and yes, at COSTCO.
Part 1: The spirit behind AWARE'S Women of Distinction.
The deadline to nominate candidates for AWARE’s 2023 Women of Distinction is Friday, September 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.
The final selections are based on on the following criteria:
- Demonstrated Commitment: Candidate has demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of life for women and children in Juneau.
- Integrity, Dedication, Motivation: Candidate has demonstrated qualities of integrity, dedication, motivation and leadership in the community.
- Willingness to Share Skills & Knowledge: Candidate has demonstrated the willingness to share her skills and knowledge.
- Role Model: Candidate has demonstrated qualities of a role model.
- Supports Diversity: Candidate’s work has represented and/or supported diverse groups within our community.
Part 2: Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Concert Series: September 19-24th.
September is a chance for fans of both jazz and classical music to have their cake and eat it too. Juneau Jazz and Classic’s fall concert series features a number of crossover performers.
Part 3: Golden eagle sightings are far and few between in Juneau.
Golden eagles are spotted now and again, soaring near Juneau ridge tops.
Brenda Wright says they favor high cliffs and sightings are relatively rare — partly because the birds don’t spend much time here and leave for the winter.