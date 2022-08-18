Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.

The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships.
Since the scholarship program began in 1953, the Territorial Sportsmen has awarded nearly $2 million to students to help them pursue higher education.
Air date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Full show: Team Rubicon rebuilds two homes destroyed in 2020 Haines Landslide. The work of Gwich’in artist Colleen Thomas. Golden North Salmon Derby starts August 12.
- Part 1: Haines landslide recovery is an ongoing marathon, requiring strength and resilience.
- Part 2: Colleen Firman Thomas’ exhibit, More than Survival, bridges two worlds.