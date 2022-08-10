Team Rubicon started out with only eight volunteers. Today, they are all over the world providing disaster relief, including here in Southeast Alaska.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, members of this organization will talk about how volunteers are helping Haines recover from 2020’s devastating landslide.

Also, on this program:

How a Gwich’in artist incorporates moose hides, porcupine quills, and sinew into her work. Colleen Thomas has an exhibition this month at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

Why the Golden North Salmon Derby is truly golden, when it comes to paying scholarships.

In Garden Talk, Ed Buyarski explains how to preserve garlic and herbs harvested from the garden.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.