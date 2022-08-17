Tuesday wasn’t just election day in Alaska, but the first in the state’s history to use a new way of casting ballots called ranked choice voting.

On Juneau Afternoon, the head of Alaska’s “Get Out the Native Vote” campaign will talk about efforts to educate Alaska Native and American Indian voters about the change in the voting system.

Also on this show:

Alaska Robotics celebrates a 10 year milestone.

The Family Promise program marks its first five years with a barbeque.

