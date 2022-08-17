Alaska Native voters adapt to ranked choice system.

Due geographic isolation or language barriers, it’s always a challenge to get out the Native vote in rural Alaska. Michelle Sparck talks about the problems in the June 11th Special Primary Election, the first step in the process to elect a candidate to finish out the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term.

Sparck hopes her organization, “Get Out the Native Vote,” has helped to resolve some of the problems that led to ballots that were not counted in June. The big push has been to educate people across the state about ranked choice voting, to serve as a resource for voters in their respective communities.

Air date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022