Juneau | Search & Rescue

Juneau police identify man who went missing off cruise ship

Searchers combed Gastineau Channel by boat and helicopter but did not find a man who went missing from the Holland America cruise ship Koningsdam on Aug. 8. (Photo by Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Juneau police have identified the crew member that went missing off a cruise ship in Juneau waters on Monday night. 

Police say it was a 31-year-old man from Tennessee named Lorenzo Anthony Holmes Jr. Police say he was an entertainer on Holland America’s Koningsdam, where he’d worked since May. 

Authorities say video on board captured a person climbing over the ship’s railing. Eyewitnesses on another cruise ship saw something fall into the water, followed by calls for help. Holland America said on Tuesday that it was likely the man went overboard “intentionally.”

The Coast Guard searched the area but didn’t find anyone

Juneau Police Lt. Krag Campbell says that for now, the incident is being treated like a missing person case. 

“Without a body, you know, there’d be nothing to go to the medical examiner’s office,” Campbell said. “They wouldn’t make any ruling.” 

Campbell says that because the eyewitnesses and ships are in motion, investigating will take some extra coordination. Campbell said the police will document their findings, which could help the court system declare a legal death without the body. 

Holland America says it’s offering counseling services to affected team members and guests.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

