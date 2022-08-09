Coast Guard searches Juneau waters for person missing from a cruise ship

On Tuesday morning a Coast Guard helicopter was searching Gastineau Channel near the Juneau cruise ship docks for a person in the water.

Residents reported seeing an emergency flare around 11 p.m. Monday and then boats and a helicopter searching the channel.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Ian Gray said that at 10:45 p.m. Monday, Holland America reported that a 31-year-old man was missing and had “potentially gone overboard” from the cruise ship Eurodam.

Coast Guard sector Juneau launched a response boat twenty minutes later. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Sitka joined the search at around 12:40 a.m.

The search is ongoing. The Coast Guard asks that anyone with information that could help in the search call the Juneau command center watchstanders at 907-463-2980.

Correction: The Coast Guard said that a 31-year-old man had gone missing but did not say that he was a passenger.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.