KTOO

Juneau | Search & Rescue

Coast Guard searches Juneau waters for person missing from a cruise ship

by

A Coast Guard helicopter searches Gastineau Channel in Juneau on Aug. 9 for a man who went missing from the Holland America cruise ship Eurodam the night before. (Photo by Paige Sparks/KTOO)

On Tuesday morning a Coast Guard helicopter was searching Gastineau Channel near the Juneau cruise ship docks for a person in the water.

Residents reported seeing an emergency flare around 11 p.m. Monday and then boats and a helicopter searching the channel

Coast Guard Petty Officer Ian Gray said that at 10:45 p.m. Monday, Holland America reported that a 31-year-old man was missing and had “potentially gone overboard” from the cruise ship Eurodam. 

Coast Guard sector Juneau launched a response boat twenty minutes later. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Sitka joined the search at around 12:40 a.m.

The search is ongoing. The Coast Guard asks that anyone with information that could help in the search call the Juneau command center watchstanders at 907-463-2980.

Correction: The Coast Guard said that a 31-year-old man had gone missing but did not say that he was a passenger.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

Read next

A hilly, wooded coastline

Father and 2 young children rescued after taking wrong Ketchikan trail

It’s the second backcountry rescue in the Ketchikan area in less than a week.

A topo map showing the trail where the hikers got lost

Two hikers rescued from Ketchikan trail after losing their way in the snow

The hikers took a spur trail by mistake and got lost trying to return to the main trail.

A badly damaged plane partially submerged, nose down, in a floatplane lagoon

Anchorage floatplane crash sends 6 to hospital, including 2 seriously injured

The pilot and passengers were able to exit the crashed plane on their own, and nearby good Samaritans jumped into the water to help them out.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications