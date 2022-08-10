Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19

Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died.

The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July.

Over the course of the pandemic, 22 Juneau residents have died from COVID-19.

The state reported 63 cases of COVID-19 in Juneau last week among residents and visitors to town. That’s down 44% from the week before, when there were 112 cases. The counts don’t include positive results from home tests.

There were 2,553 cases reported across the state. That includes 686 non-resident cases — 329 of those were on vessels at sea related to tourism.

Statewide, 65 people with COVID-19 are in the hospital, and one is on a ventilator. One person is being treated for COVID-19 infection at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau.

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for anyone 6 months old or older. Juneau Public Health offers vaccine clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays.

In Juneau, call 907-586-6000 or go to www.juneau.org/vaccine to make an appointment.

Correction: Cases were down 44% from the previous week’s total.