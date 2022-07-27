After all these years, the Alaska Folk Festival is still part of Caitlin Warbelow’s musical journey.

Guests: Caitlin Warbelow, Violinist and Fiddler. Owner of Tunes Supply.
When Caitlin Warbelow was a teen, she would fly in from Fairbanks to perform at the Alaska Folk Festival. She says this experience set the stage for a career in music that has taken her all the way to New York City. where she performed in the Broadway hit, Come From Away.
When Caitlin Warbelow was a teen, she would fly in from Fairbanks to perform at the Alaska Folk Festival. She says this experience set the stage for a career in music that has taken her all the way to New York City. where she performed in the Broadway hit, Come From Away.