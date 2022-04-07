Jake Blount doesn’t just sing and play songs. Chances are he knows their roots in Black and Indigenous history.

Critics have acclaimed his performances as an “awe-inspiring musical experience,” which audiences at this week’s Alaska Folk Festival will get a chance to immerse themselves in, through Blount’s concerts and workshops.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, Blount talks about how he learned to play the banjo and became an expert on early African-American music. He will also have his band with him and perform a few tunes.

