Juneau Disc Golf recently installed a temporary course at Treadwell Historic Park to test the waters for expansion of the sport. It’ll be up for a public review this fall.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at how this new use of the park is working and plans to install permanent courses in Juneau over the next few years.

Also, on this program:

A chance to travel back to medieval times at the first Master’s Faire.

An update on summer reading programs at the Juneau Public Library and upcoming special events.

Birds that have been spotted that aren’t often seen in the Juneau area.

Andy Kline hosts this Friday's program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.

