Juneau Disc Golf recently installed a temporary course at Treadwell Historic Park to test the waters for expansion of the sport. It’ll be up for a public review this fall.
On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at how this new use of the park is working and plans to install permanent courses in Juneau over the next few years.
Also, on this program:
- A chance to travel back to medieval times at the first Master’s Faire.
- An update on summer reading programs at the Juneau Public Library and upcoming special events.
- Birds that have been spotted that aren’t often seen in the Juneau area.
Part 1: Efforts to expand disc golf in Juneau.
Earlier this year, Juneau Disc Golf taught about a thousand Juneau middle-schoolers how to play the game. The group hopes to start up high school teams or clubs this fall and is asking for public input on developing new courses.
Part 2: The Master's Faire: Medieval fantasy and fun.
From sword fights, to lords and ladies holding court, there’s a chance to experience days of yore at the Master’s Faire. It will be held on Saturday at the Juneau Masonic Center. Costumes are definitely encouraged at this fundraiser for the Rainbow Girls and other Masonic community programs.
Part 3: Juneau Public Library summer programs.
The Juneau Public Library is offering lots of programs this summer to keep kids reading, as well as a number of activities for the whole family.
Part 4: Juneau bird behaviors: Never a dull moment.
Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society keeps an eye out for the subtle changes in the world of birds. Recently she was delighted to spot Tennessee Warblers, which are not seen in these parts very often — while another visiting species, the red winged-blackbird, have become permanent residents. Wright shares her observations from recent outings.