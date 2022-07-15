KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Public Library summer programs.

Air date: Friday, July 15, 2022 — Juneau Disc Golf makes inroads. Juneau’s first Master’s Faire. Juneau Public Library update. Juneau Audubon Society’s weekly birdwatch.

Guests: Margaret Luedke, Programs and Marketing Coordinator, Juneau Public Library.
 

The Juneau Public Library is offering lots of programs this summer to keep kids reading, as well as a number of activities for the whole family.

