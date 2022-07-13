Researchers predict wetter, warmer weather for Juneau, with less snowfall but also a rise in sea levels that will eventually cover land exposed by melting glaciers — just a few of the changes in climate we could experience in the near future.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at a new report that assesses the social, economic and ecological impacts of climate change, along with recommendations on how to respond.
Also on this program:
- A phenomenon known as “hidden water,” when melting glacial dams cause an outburst of flooding.
- Auke Bay Yoga workshops on plant medicine and holotropic breathing.
- Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski. This week’s topic: harvesting garlic and fighting fungus.
Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.