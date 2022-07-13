Researchers predict wetter, warmer weather for Juneau, with less snowfall but also a rise in sea levels that will eventually cover land exposed by melting glaciers — just a few of the changes in climate we could experience in the near future.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at a new report that assesses the social, economic and ecological impacts of climate change, along with recommendations on how to respond.

Also on this program:

A phenomenon known as “hidden water,” when melting glacial dams cause an outburst of flooding.

Auke Bay Yoga workshops on plant medicine and holotropic breathing.

Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski. This week’s topic: harvesting garlic and fighting fungus.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.