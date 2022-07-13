KTOO

Juneau report maps out impacts of climate change and coping mechanisms.

Air date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 — Responding to Juneau’s Changing Climate. Hidden water and outburst floods. Auke Bay Yoga workshop on plant medicine. Garden Talk: Harvesting garlic.

Guests: Jim Powell, Alaska Coastal Rainforest Center and UAS public administration assistant professor and researcher.
The Alaska Coastal Rainforest Center recently released a report that looks at the impacts of climate change on the past, present and future of Juneau. It not only analyzes the problems but offers solutions.

