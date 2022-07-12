Emily Wall is a teacher, a poet and a collector of stories. As Heather Lende, Alaska’s writer laureate put it, Wall’s new book, “Breaking into Air,” delves into the messy mysteries of childbirth.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, she’ll share some of the poems inspired by true stories, as well as her own story of giving birth.

Also, in this program:

Health careers at UAS.

Alexandra Pierce’s new role as CBJ Tourism Manager.

