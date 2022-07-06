Senator Dennis Egan was a rare breed of a politician. As a kid he grew up in the Governor’s mansion, savvy to Alaska politics at an early age. He went on to become a pioneer radio broadcaster and then a player in local and state politics – but at heart, he was a guy who enjoyed sharing humor and good will across the aisles.

Egan’s family says plans for his memorial are still in the works — but on this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, friends and former colleagues of Dennis Egan take part in a “radio wake” — to celebrate his memory and share a few of their favorite stories about a man who left his mark as a politician, businessman and a genuine Alaskan character.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

Editor’s note: Special thanks to KCAW in Sitka for assisting in this program.