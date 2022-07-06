Dennis Egan: Broadcaster, businessman, politician and a practitioner of “creative mischief.”

It’s impossible in a one-hour radio show to fully celebrate the life of Sen. Dennis Egan, who died on Tuesday, June 28 at the age of 75.

But this conversation is a good start. Whether it was his notoriety as Gov. Bill Egan’s mischievous son, or working as a box boy at Foodland, or running a radio station, Egan wore many hats in his lifetime.

He served in the Alaska Army National Guard, as the Mayor of Juneau and as state senator. He also battled multiple sclerosis with humor and determination — and that included greeting his friends and colleagues with some choice expletives, always delivered with affection.

Air date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022