Trump announces Anchorage rally in support of Dunleavy, Palin and Tshibaka

Former President Donald Trump is coming to Alaska to campaign for three Republican candidates running for statewide office.

The visit was announced in a statement Wednesday from Save America, a political action group founded by Trump after his loss in the 2020 election.

The group says Trump will hold a rally Saturday, July 9, at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. He’ll be speaking in support of Governor Mike Dunleavy, who’s running for reelection, as well as U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin and U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

Dunleavy faces several opponents in his bid for reelection, including Democrat Les Gara and independent former Governor Bill Walker. Two other prominent Republicans running against Dunleavy are Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor Charlie Pierce and Wasilla state Rep. Christopher Kurka.

Palin is running against Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola in the special election to fill the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term. Palin was an early supporter of Trump’s during his bid for the White House and has continued to support him.

“I was honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement early on in this race, and I’m excited to welcome him to the great state of Alaska,” Palin said in a statement released soon after Trump’s rally was announced.

Meanwhile, Tshibaka is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski as well as Democrat Pat Chesbro. Murkowski earned Trump’s ire when she voted to impeach him for his role in the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Tickets to the rally are free. Trump is set to deliver remarks at 4 p.m.