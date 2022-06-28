Urban Juneau Bears: Why yearlings are prone to causing problems.

Guests: Abby McAllister, Wildlife education and outreach specialist, Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game.
Female black bears only keep their cubs for about a year. Chances are, if you encounter a “problem bear” at this time of the year, it’s a young bear, just learning how to live on its own. Their behavior, especially in urban settings, can be unpredictable.
