Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday, June 22, 2022: When yearling bears become problem bears. Christy NaMee Ericksen poetry workshop. Ed Buyarkski’s Garden Talk.

The yearling is on the right. The adult bear is on the left.  Like teenagers, these younger bears are often leggy. They also have large-looking paws, despite being a smaller in size. They are on their own for the first time, and aren’t afraid to experiment, a tendency that sometimes gets them into trouble. (Photos courtesy of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game).

 

Have you noticed more bears on the prowl for food as of late? Could be that these are yearlings — that have just been “kicked out” by their moms and are on their own for the first time.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the behaviors you can expect from a yearling that’s trying to find its way in the world.

Also on this program:

  • Juneau poet Christy NaMee Ericksen partners with 49 Writers and the Juneau Public Library to present a summer workshop.
  • Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.

 

 

 

