Have you noticed more bears on the prowl for food as of late? Could be that these are yearlings — that have just been “kicked out” by their moms and are on their own for the first time.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the behaviors you can expect from a yearling that’s trying to find its way in the world.

Also on this program:

Juneau poet Christy NaMee Ericksen partners with 49 Writers and the Juneau Public Library to present a summer workshop.

Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

