Cooling shelter opens in Juneau for elders seeking respite from the heat

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is opening a cooling center in response to the heat wave in Juneau.

Temperatures are expected to be well above normal throughout Southeast Alaska during the first part of the week — with temperatures in the low 80s forecasted for Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures inside cars and even homes can become dangerous. Public safety officials from Tlingit and Haida remind people not to leave pets or children inside vehicles and to check on elders and other vulnerable people who might be stuck at home.

Elders in Juneau looking for relief from the heat can spend some time at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The hall is air-conditioned and there will be refreshments.

Visitors will be asked to wear a mask.